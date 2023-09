Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A pedestrian has serious injuries after a hit-and-run around 12:45 a.m. Friday on South Broadway.

According to Lexington police, the person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. There’s no description of the car or suspect.

The incident happened on South Broadway at Bucoto Court.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-3600.