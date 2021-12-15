Pay It Forward: Woodford Humane shipping its cleaning supplies to tornado victims

Agency hopes community will refill its shelves

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Woodford Humane Society is sending a van packed floor to ceiling with essential supplies to the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter.

With its annual Santa Claus for Paws wish list donation drive coming up in just a few days at the Versailles Kroger, Woodford Humane Society staff decided to pay it forward and send everything they could pack into one of their cargo vans.

“We’ve saved enough cleaning supplies to make it through this weekend, when we’ll hopefully be able to restock our shelves,” says Katie Hoffman, Executive Director. “We know both people and pets in Western Kentucky need this help urgently, so we pulled together to make it happen.”

The donations include bleach, detergent, dish soap, Lysol, antibacterial wipes, paper towels, hand sanitizer, hand soap, wire crates, and of course toys for the many pets who will be passing through the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter as they hope to be reunited with their families.

Kurt Adams, a Woodford Humane Society volunteer, will be spending the better part of his day on the road to deliver items that Woodford Humane hopes will benefit not just the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter, but the immediate community as well.

For Woodford Humane Society, the decision to give was a no-brainer.

Hoffman says, “We had enough to share and it’s just the right thing to do. We understand that Mayfield-Graves County has set up a pet supplies bank to help their local pet owners take care of their babies while they get back on their feet, and we hope some of these donations can help with that effort as well.”

On the home front, Woodford Humane Society has found itself struggling to raise awareness of its ongoing Adoption Drive sponsored by Quantrell Subaru. “The crowds just aren’t here this year,” says Hoffman, despite every adoption being paid for in full by Quantrell Subaru.

“We don’t have a budget for advertising, and some years it’s just hard to get the word out and capture the community’s attention.”

To help offset its slow start, the Adoption Drive has been extended: it now runs through December 23.

Like the donations going to Mayfield, the impact of the Adoption Drive is felt far beyond Woodford County. Woodford Humane typically takes in many dozens of animals from county shelters around the region during the Adoption Drive, which over the course of its 10 year run has become a beacon of relief for overwhelmed and over-capacity shelters. But when adoptions are slow and space at Woodford Humane doesn’t open up, the lifeline for those other pets is gone.

There are two ways to support Woodford Humane’s efforts to help as many pets as possible this holiday season: donate items off its wish list (during Santa Claus for Paws – Dec 17-19 at the Versailles Kroger – or anytime), and support the Adoption Drive. “If you’re interested in adopting, come see us. If you know someone who’s interested in adopting, tell them to come see us. Quantrell Subaru has sponsored every adoption, and we are so ready introduce you to your new best friend.”