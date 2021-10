Paving work begins on Midland Ave. Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the City, paving work is scheduled to start tomorrow on Midland Avenue.

Midland Avenue between East Third Street and East Main Street will be repaved as part of the Town Branch Commons construction project starting Monday.

T he work will occur during the daytime, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One inbound lane and one outbound lane will remain open at all times.

Work is expected to take two weeks.