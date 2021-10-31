Paving continues for Harrodsburg Road/US 68 in Fayette County

Repairs between Arrowhead Dr. (MP 2.688) & Burbank Dr. (MP 3.543)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that paving operations continue for Harrodsburg Road/US 68 in Lexington. The work is necessary for the repair of damaged asphalt base sections.

Monday, November 1 through Wednesday evening, November 3/Thursday morning, November 4 – 7 p.m. evenings until 6 a.m. the following mornings

paving will be in effect between Arrowhead Drive (MP 2.688) and Burbank Drive (MP 3.543)

alternating lane closures will allow motorists to pass through the work zone

All work/closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.