Paving continues for Harrodsburg Road/US 68 in Fayette County
Repairs between Arrowhead Dr. (MP 2.688) & Burbank Dr. (MP 3.543)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that paving operations continue for Harrodsburg Road/US 68 in Lexington. The work is necessary for the repair of damaged asphalt base sections.
Monday, November 1 through Wednesday evening, November 3/Thursday morning, November 4 – 7 p.m. evenings until 6 a.m. the following mornings
- paving will be in effect between Arrowhead Drive (MP 2.688) and Burbank Drive (MP 3.543)
- alternating lane closures will allow motorists to pass through the work zone
All work/closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.