Paul Miller Ford celebrates employee’s 50th anniversary
The company says a celebration took place Monday for Larry Poynter who has worked for Paul Miller Ford for 50 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An employee at Paul Miller Ford is celebrating 50 years with the company. According to JP Miller, the company held a ceremony Monday to honor Larry Poynter.
Miller says Mayor Linda Gorton has declared July 18, 2022 as Larry Poynter Day in Lexington.
“We want to congratulate Larry Poynter on his 50 years with Paul Miller Motor Company! Now serving as our Collision Manager, Larry is officially the longest-tenured current employee at Paul Miller and has helped shape us into who we are today,” said Miller. “We are so proud of his dedication to us and our customers. He has contributed to countless memories and stories for everyone he has worked with throughout his tenure. We couldn’t be happier to have Larry in our close-knit family. If you see Larry around, be sure to congratulate him!”