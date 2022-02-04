Past ice storms help people prep for the latest

Ice storms in 2009 and 2003 left people concerned for what could happen this year.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is no stranger to icy conditions. Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear and state leaders say while this storm system isn’t predicted to be as bad as the one many remember from 2009, it’s still bringing back PTSD and a general feeling of uneasiness.

“Making sure that we stay warm, that’s the biggest thing,” says Alex Winn-Marvin, who’s lived in Lexington for 27 years. “It’s winter and you’ve got to have heat to survive, especially when you’ve got kids and pets and elderly parents to take care of and things like that.”

Lexingtonians say the winter storms from 2003 and 2009 are top of mind, which left many without power for days, some for more than a week. This is a concern many have for the forecasted ice storm.

“Now, it’s great because we do have a couple days to prepare, but last time we didn’t,” says Winn-Marvin. “It was scary.”

“I think you sort of have to pretend you’re a cat,” says Mickey Campbell, Lexington resident of 50 years. “You know, do you have dry food, do you have clean water, do you have a warm place to curl up and go to sleep and I think if you can check those three boxes off, you’re in pretty good shape so I think we’re going to be OK.”

If there’s anything people learned from those previous storms, it’s the importance of preparation. Many stocking up on non-perishable food and water, refreshing batteries in flashlights, gassing up the cars and even buying spikes for the bottoms of their shoes.

“I think we’re ready, I hope so. We’ll keep our fingers crossed,” says Campbell.

Some in Lexington say while the ice didn’t start as early as they’d thought it would, they’re still glad to be ready for anything — just in case.

“I’m really hoping this weekend is not going to be nearly as extreme as what we’ve seen sometimes in the past,” says Campbell.

“We’ve got enough food to last a week here at this point and if we need to make plans accordingly, if we lost power after, we can but we’re prepared,” says Winn-Marvin. “We’ve got pets and we’re prepared to stay.”