Part of Richmond Road closed in both directions due to downed power lines from crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Part of Richmond Road is shut down in both directions due to downed power lines from a crash Thursday morning.

Richmond Road between Patchen Drive and Mt. Tabor Road is currently closed in both directions, according to the city’s Real-time Traffic Ticker.

Traffic is being diverted to the service road on the side of Hardee’s and Speedway.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, a dump truck hit a pole causing the power lines to fall. Kentucky Utilities is on the scene.

The road is estimated to reopen around 2 p.m.

We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more about what happened.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates