Parole for Kentucky school shooter ‘scares’ former student

(WPSD/CNN NEWSOURCE) — “It’s scary.”

That’s how Keri Harris feels about the possibility of Michael Carneal getting out of jail. She was in band with Carneal, and was normally a part of the prayer group at Heath High School.

“I had stopped to talk to a stepsister, and I didn’t make it to prayer group that morning. So I had just gotten past the foyer when it all happened,” Harris said.

Carneal shot at the prayer group on Dec. 1, 1997, killing Nicole Hadley, Kayce Steger and Jessica James and injuring five other students.

“It’s not justified. It’s not justified at all,” Carneal said, via Zoom, to Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones. “There’s no excuse for it at all. The reason it happened is like a combination of factors in my life. And when I look at it now, it’s because I was a coward.”

“Did you know that if you walked in a school and fired a handgun at multiple people and killed them, that that was wrong?” Jones asked Carneal. He promptly responded, “yes.”