Paris police searching for missing teen

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Paris Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, Trenten Stafford was last seen Tuesday, March 8 around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the 15-year-old was wearing a grey sweat shirt, blue jeans and Ariat hat at the time. Anyone with information on Stafford’s whereabouts should call Paris/Bourbon County dispatch at 859-988-1205 or 911.