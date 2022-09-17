Annual Pumpkin Festival returns to downtown Paris

The festival includes pumpkin painting and decorating, live music, and a corn hole tournament around the downtown courthouse steps.

PARIS, Ky (WTVQ)- In Paris, the annual Pumpkin Festival brought hundreds of people to downtown.

The festival includes pumpkin painting and decorating, live music, and a corn hole tournament around the downtown courthouse steps.

Dozens of vendors from across the state came to participate in the event. Organizers say the festival helps get the community ready for the fall season.

The event also raises money to support AccuTran, a non-profit that helps people overcome barriers to employment.

“We want to make a place where they can come and learn social skills, they can come learn how to work, how to have a job, how to have a routine, and sometimes it’s a stepping stone to a next place. We just look at them holistically in whatever their needs are. We want to realize that work towards accomplishing meeting those needs,” said Emily Talbot, the Director of Rehab for AccuTran.

The event wrapped up at 9 p.m with local bands.