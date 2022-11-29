Pam Stevenson announces bid for attorney general in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Democratic lawmaker says she will run for attorney general in Kentucky next year.

State Rep. Pam Stevenson‘s resume includes ministry work and a career in the military.

The Louisville lawmaker and attorney filed paperwork to begin running for the job as Kentucky’s chief law enforcement officer.

She won a second term to the Kentucky House this month.

Stevenson referred to the job of attorney general as serving as the “people’s lawyer.”

The incumbent, Republican Daniel Cameron, is running for governor next year.

On the Republican side, former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman entered the attorney general’s race in the spring.