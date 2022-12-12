Pair of 11-year-olds accused of making threat to St. Mary Schools in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — One 11-year-old girl is charged and another 11-year-old girl has charges pending after police say they sent threatening messages in a group chat against schools in the St. Mary system in Paducah.

According to a Facebook post from the Paducah Police Department, officers began investigating the threat Sunday night, which consisted of comments about a school shooting. Police notified St. Mary Schools administrators of the potential threat, who then chose to close school Monday.

After working through the night, police say they identified two 11-year-old girls who were involved in making comments about a school shooting in a group chat. In the Facebook post, officers said the girls “did not have a plan or the means to cause harm to the schools.”

One of the girls was charged Monday morning with terroristic threatening. Charges are pending against the other girl. Neither are enrolled at St. Mary Schools.

Anyone with more information about this is asked to call Paducah police at 270-444-8550.