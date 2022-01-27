Paintsville man accused of sneaking into 16-year old girl’s bed, touching her

45-year old Adam Conley is described as a total stranger by the reported victim

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Paintsville man faces a number of charges after being accused of sneaking into a 16-year old girl’s bedroom and sliding into bed with her, according to Paintsville Police.

Investigators say the girl first thought it was her dad getting into bed with her until she says the man touched her thigh, then she knew it wasn’t her dad, that in fact, it was a total stranger.

Police say when officers arrived at the house on Wednesday, 45-year old Adam Conley tried to run away, but he was caught and arrested.

Investigators say Conley had an outstanding warrant against him.

He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

According to the jail’s website, Conley was charged with Failure to Appear; Burglary second-degree; Menacing; Fleeing or Evading Police second-degree (on foot); Resisting Arrest and Harassment-Physical Contact-No Injury.