Owsley County Schools chief retiring after 11 years

Dr. Tim Bobrowski's last day will be Sept. 1, 2022

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Owsley County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Bobrowski is retiring after 11-years at the post.

He has been in education for more than 30-years.

He says the job has been tough, challenging, rewarding and fun. He says he doesn’t regret one-minute. He says he works every day to advance learning for students.

His last day is scheduled for September 1, 2022.

To view his letter announcing his retirement that was sent to families, visit the Owsley County Board of Education Facebook page by clicking here.