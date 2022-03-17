Owensboro man charged with rape

OWENSBORO, Ky. (March 16, 2022)—Kentucky State Police troopers charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. Greg A. Rafferty, 42 of Owensboro was charged with multiple felonies.

In the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were made suggesting Rafferty had a sexual relationship with the disabled woman in Ohio County.

KSP recently presented the investigation to the Ohio County Grand Jury who indicted Rafferty. With the Grand Jury warrant, troopers located Rafferty at his place of employment in Daviess County. While taking Rafferty into custody, troopers say he attempted to conceal suspected methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.

He was charged with the following:

One (1) count of Rape, 2nd Degree – (Intellectual Disability)

One (1) count of Possession of Methamphetamine

One (1) count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

One (1) count of Tampering with Physical Evidence

Rafferty is lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.