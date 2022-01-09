Overnight freeze poses black ice hazard, warnings

‘Black ice’ on roadways among hazards; ‘Avoid nonessential travel’, state warns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State officials and emergency responders Sunday warned Kentuckians another advance of frigid weather will create further hazardous driving conditions Sunday night and into Monday.

There is a high probability of flash-freezing. KYTC personnel, along with contractors, will be reporting Sunday evening to monitor and patrol roadways as necessary. Salt will be utilized as required to treat asphalt. Frozen ice causes tree branches and limbs to fall. Crews will be checking for this and will make use of chainsaws for trimming and removing brush.

Black ice can form on previously treated asphalt and concrete. Ice develops on bridges, overpasses, and ramps prior to surface level roadways.

Tips for driving safely from NHTSA: http://www.nhtsa.gov

The KYTC snow and ice information website: http://snowky.ky.gov

“It’s tempting to think the danger has passed because rising temperatures and rain this weekend have combined to rapidly melt snow and ice from our roadways,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Unfortunately, temperatures are expected to drop dramatically this evening, overnight and into Monday morning. The result will be flash freezing and the onset of ‘black ice’ that will make driving difficult. The snow may be nearly gone, but the need for extreme caution remains. Avoid nonessential travel.”

The National Weather Service says rain will taper off west to east Sunday, with rapidly dropping temperatures following the same pattern. Rain can be heavy at times, and wind will pick up, bringing in cold air in gusts.

Areas of highest exposure will be Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky, where a number of counties already were dealing with flooding and rockslides.

“This type of weather presents several challenges for our highway crews,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “These ‘whiplash temperatures’ combined with rain can cause slopes along roadways to become unstable, and rock slides are the result. There is a danger of downed trees blocking roadways and bringing down power lines. Our crews will be carrying chain saws as well as salt and other equipment.”

Keep Kentucky Moving Safely

Safe roadways are a shared responsibility, especially during inclement weather when risks increase. KYTC encourages motorists to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips: