Overdose Awareness Day across the Commonwealth

As the Commonwealth and cities honor those lost, experts give advice on how to spot a person experiencing an overdose

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – August 31 is Overdose Awareness Day across the country, a day for people to remember those that have died due to deadly overdose, and help reduce the stigma around drug-related deaths.

Wednesday afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman is expected to speak at an Overdose Awareness Day event in the Capitol Rotunda at 1:30 PM.

In addition, Governor Beshear has ordered all flags at state office buildings to be lowered at half staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who have died.

According to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s 2021 Overdose

Fatality Report, 2,250 people died from overdose in 2021, a 14.5% increase from the previous year.

That rise in deaths was largely due to an increased use of fentanyl, which made up 70% of those deaths last year.

According to Woodford County Health Department Public Health Director Cassie Prather, overdose rates doubled in Kentucky from 2018 to 2021.

She says it’s important to educate yourself on the signs of overdose.

“Educate yourself in recognizing signs of overdose. Signs look like someone who has dilated pupils, shallow breathing, a lot of time people’s lips and fingers will turn blue because of lack of oxygen. So those are some telltale signs that someone could be experiencing an overdose,” said Prather.

Prather also recommends carrying naloxone, the overdose reversal drug, with you. She emphasizes naloxone has no side effects, so if a person who’s been given naloxone is not experiencing an overdose, there are no adverse effects.

Prather says to contact your area’s health department for information on naloxone distribution events near you. It just might save a life.

The city of Versailles will be hosting an Overdose Awareness Day vigil Wednesday night at the Versailles Police Department on 239 North Main Street.