Over 8,500 pounds of food collected during annual CAP Hunger Walk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over 8,500 pounds of food were collected during the Christian Appalachian Project’s annual Hunger Walk.

CAP’s annual series of Hunger Walks is held each September as part of Hunger Action Month to spotlight food insecurity in Eastern Kentucky.

“Food insecurity is an issue that many families deal with throughout the year,” said Guy Adams, CAP’s president/CEO. “We are blessed that the community supports this initiative each September to spotlight this issue, raise awareness, and make a real difference for their neighbors.”

A special addition to community events was the Hunger Bowl hosted by Rockcastle County High School.

During halftime, Sam Hamilton, founder and president of Momentum Courier, donated $1,000 to Grateful Bread Food Pantry to support Hunger Walk.

Additional community events were held in Prestonsburg and Whitley City.

In Fayette County, students from both campuses of Lexington Christian Academy participated in Hunger Walk for the third year with a walk and food drive.

Donations and food collection will continue through the end of September.

More information can be found at www.christianapp.org/hungerwalk.