Christian Appalachian Project hosting series of walks for food insecurity

This September, every action ― big or small ― is one step closer to an America where no one is hungry.

Christian Appalachian Project will be hosting a series of walks on Thursday to raise awareness about food insecurity in Eastern Kentucky.

This year’s event, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse and Hunt Brothers Pizza, seeks to collect 25,000 pounds of food and raise $19,700.

Our photojournalist Dylan Scheid spoke with CAP Assistant Director of Communications Tina Bryson about this year’s initiative.

“I think the goal for us is to remind people that anyone can be food insecure and it’s normally the people that you’re not expecting. Maybe it’s your neighbor; it can be the person you sit next to in church, it could be the person that your kid is on the sports team with,” she said.