Over 700 show for annual Mammoth Cave National Park ‘Cave Sing’

MAMMOTH CAVE NATIONAL PARK, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over 700 people showed up for Mammoth Cave National Park’s 43rd annual Cave Sing on Sunday.

The free event featured performances by the Lindsey Wilson College Singers Mammoth Cave Guide Hillary Sward and the Band Table Singers.

The Cave Sing audience traveled along the access trail to reach the performance area, inside the cave.

The idea of a cave sing began in the winter of 1883, according to the National Park Service, when a group of local residents to the Mammoth Cave area planned a Christmas celebration in the cave. The party consisted of carols, laughter and a pine tree was even brought into the cave. In 1980, the first of the modern Cave Sing event began. You can hear a sample of the music performed during the 2008 Cave Sing on the NPS website.