Over 250,000 Kentuckians vote early ahead of Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Many key races still weigh in the balance ahead of Election Day.

In Fayette County alone, voters are deciding on more than 60 races, on top of the two constitutional amendments at the end of the ballot.

Secretary of State Michael Adams 253,018 voters across Kentucky have already cast their ballots during the early voting period.

Polls open Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and remain open until 6 p.m. All absentee ballots must be in your county clerk’s possession by 6 p.m. Adams says 76 percent of issued absentee ballots have already been returned.