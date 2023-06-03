Our heat will ease up in the coming week

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday it has been the hottest day of the year so far with most areas in the low 90’s. MANY events are happening all across Kentucky this weekend. Here is a forecast for a couple of the big ones here in Lexington.

Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, applying sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade if you are outside this weekend. Here are todays weather headlines to show where we go after tomorrow.

After this evening, pretty much the only rain chance in the next 7 days is when a front drops in Tuesday evening. That may spark a scattered shower or storm.

High temperatures come down each day starting tomorrow thanks to the front dropping in.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY: