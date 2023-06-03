Our heat will ease up in the coming week

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Saturday evening forecast!
Jordan Smith,

 

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday it has been the hottest day of the year so far with most areas in the low 90’s. MANY events are happening all across Kentucky this weekend. Here is a forecast for a couple of the big ones here in Lexington.

Railbird Forecast

Live Nashville

Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, applying sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade if you are outside this weekend. Here are todays weather headlines to show where we go after tomorrow.

2020 Weather Headlines On Air

After this evening, pretty much the only rain chance in the next 7 days is when a front drops in Tuesday evening. That may spark a scattered shower or storm.

Jordan Gfs Extended Futurecast

High temperatures come down each day starting tomorrow thanks to the front dropping in.

Next 6 Days Dillon

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

2020 Tonight 3bank

SUNDAY:

2020 Tomorrow 3bank

