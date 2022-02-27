“Our goal is to help people”: Local church distributes one million pounds of food

Bethel Harvest Church has given out one million pounds of food to the hungry.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A church in Nicholasville is changing lives, operating a food bank for people in Jessamine and Fayette counties. In 2015, Bethel Harvest Church started a food bank for those in the community who didn’t have enough money for groceries.

The church says that first week, it only helped 12 families. In the last seven years, the mission has grown and distributed one million pounds of food.

“To be truthful with you, we never looked at how many pounds of food we were picking up. We just knew we needed to do a job,” says Kathee Norris, director of community relations and the food bank. “We weren’t hitting a goal, we don’t have a goal. Well, yeah we do. Our goal is to help people in the community.”

The food bank at Bethel Harvest gives out food backpacks to the local elementary school, as well as doing a weekly food box giveaway to those in need. Norris says each week her team does 16 food pickups from grocery stores and every week all of that food is given away.

“Storage is a big problem,” says Norris. “We’ve got very, very old refrigerators, freezers. We set up and tear down every week and we just keep going on. It’s what we think we need to do, so we just keep doing it.”

During COVID, Norris says she switched the food bank to a drive-thru with ready-made boxes. This switch drastically increased the number of people who can be served to about 100 cars in an hour.

“I’m not there for the thanks. I’m really there to help them and it’s my joy to be the one to help them,” says Norris.

Norris says volunteers to pick up and hand out food are always needed, but her biggest hope is to get the food bank its own building.

“We really need a building, we need one to call our own in order for us to grow and get bigger because space is so limited,” says Norris. “That’s what I need right now.”

You can learn more about Bethel Harvest’s weekly food giveaway at the link HERE. To become a volunteer or make a donation, contact Kathee Norris at katheen@bhcfamily.com or call (859)881-3939 extension 101.