Our extended dry and warm weather continues on

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday everyone, it has been a BEAUTIFUL day across the Commonwealth with full sunshine, low to mid 70s, and no humidity. Here are our weather headlines for this evening.

We have a chilly start to our Monday with upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures recover nicely into the afternoon with upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather continues through the rest of the week so grab the sunscreen and hit the water.

You can see that drop in temperatures by Thursday and that will carry us into Friday as well. Lows Thursday morning may start out in the mid 40s. Our muggy meter shows some humidity around through Wednesday, but the mugginess goes away for Thursday and Friday as well.

Labor Day weekend looks great as well with temperatures hitting the low 80s with some more humidity creeping up. There is a slight storm chance Sunday into Monday but it looks low at this point.

Back in the short term:

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: