Our dry trend continues as damage clean up is well underway

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been another fantastic day across central and eastern Kentucky as the damage clean up continues after Fridays historic storm. Here is what I am tracking in the days to come:

The first topic is the dry stretch that is continuing. That is great news for power companies trying to restore power back and everyone cleaning up storm damage. The next two days look absolutely awesome. Monday will feature temperatures in the low 70s and Tuesday will see cooler conditions with low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will remain dry, but it’ll be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Most of Thursday is dry as well with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but as we head into Thursday evening rain showers will be around. Those rain showers will turn into a more widespread rain for Thursday night into Friday.

Overall, the pattern over the next couple of weeks, at least, looks much colder than normal. I would also be very surprised if we escaped the month with no winter precipitation as well.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Lows in the low-40s.

MONDAY: A fantastic day with sunny skies. Highs in the low-70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-40s.