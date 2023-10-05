Our cold front is finally here

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Thursday evening everyone, clouds have been streaming in today ahead of our cold front. Those clouds are leading to rain showers for this evening.

The first half of Friday will start with rain showers around but those showers will become just isolated into the afternoon with highs only in the low 70s.

Now we aren’t talking about a lot of rain at all through tomorrow with most areas under .50″. But since we are so dry, we will soak up every drop we can get.

Once the front completely passes us Friday evening temperatures will drop very quickly and that will lead us to the coldest air of the season by the weekend.

Temperatures by Saturday morning will reach the low to mid 40s.

Afternoon highs on Saturday are only in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday morning brings the first patchy frost of the season with mid to upper 30s for lows.

Afternoon highs on Sunday only reach the mid to upper 50s.

So get those winter coats, jackets, hoodies, and flannels ready! #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the low-to-mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers the first part of the day. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies clear out and temperatures drop. Lows in the low-to-mid 40s.