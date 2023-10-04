Our cold front is almost here

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Wednesday evening everyone, it has been another warm October day across Kentucky but changes are brewing. We can see that in todays weather headlines.

Clouds will continue to increase into the day on Thursday with afternoon highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. A few rain showers move in during the evening as well.

Rain showers will become more widespread into Friday morning as winds gust up to 20-25mph as well.

Rain looks to clear off to the east a little quicker now on Friday afternoon as temperatures fall quickly and that is great news for the opening fall meet at Keeneland.

That sets us up for the coolest air of the season on the way for the upcoming weekend with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and pleasant. Lows in the low-to-mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing ahead of cold front. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain moves in with gusty winds. Lows in the low-to-mid 60s.