Our calm weekend is going to lead to a very active week ahead

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, we are putting the wraps on a very nice weekend. We really needed this calm weekend after our busy week last week and the busy week we have coming up this week. For the week ahead I am tracking a lot of rain that can lead to flooding issues, a couple of strong storms, and then snow flurries.

There is a rough outline of what to expect, but let me break that down in full detail for you. Rain will begin to move in during the evening hours on our Monday and then continue in waves into Tuesday. Locally heavy rain and thunder is a good possibility.

The heavy/steady rain will move out of eastern Kentucky on Tuesday morning, but scattered rain showers will remain across central and eastern Kentucky into the afternoon. For areas not saying any rain, you can hit 60 with any bit of sun. Wednesday starts dry but rain will move in quickly from west to east during the evening.

That’ll set the stage for rounds of heavy rain and storms to kick into high gear as we head into midnight and the overnight.

That will continue into the day on Thursday with a couple of strong thunderstorms also getting into the mix.

We will see mainly dry skies take over Thursday afternoon but it is short lived as we look to get a weak disturbance drop in from the northwest into Friday morning and could provide some rain AND snow showers.

Buckle up because we have a very active and busy week ahead of us. As always trust your ABC36 Storm Team to keep you the most up to date and safe ahead of it all on-air and on-line! #kywx

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will begin to increase. Lows in the upper-20s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with rain moving in during the evening. Highs in the low-50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain and thunder likely. Lows in the upper-40s.