Oscar Tshiebwe breaks Rupp Arena rebounding record as UK beats WKU 95-60

Tshiebwe had more individual rebounds than the entire Western Kentucky team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Kellan Grady made six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed a Rupp Arena-record 28 rebounds and No. 20 Kentucky used an 18-2 second-half run to blow out Western Kentucky 95-60 on Wednesday night.

TyTy Washington Jr. added 20 points and Jacob Toppin scored 12 as the Wildcats (9-2) routed their second consecutive substitute opponent. The in-state Hilltoppers (8-5) were added Monday after the postponement of Kentucky’s scheduled matchup against archrival Louisville because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program. The Wildcats thumped North Carolina 98-69 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Josh Anderson scored 18 points and Camron Justice had 13 for WKU, which was coming off an 82-72 victory over Louisville.

Kentucky’s schedule switch also required adjusting to 7-foot-5 WKU center Jamarion Sharp, which it did behind Grady’s outside shooting and Tshiebwe’s dominance on the boards.

Grady went 6 of 9 from long range and 7 of 10 overall for his best performance since transferring from Davidson. Tshiebwe scored 14 points and topped his previous Rupp Arena mark of 20 boards against Robert Morris midway through the second half. He flirted with 30 before being pulled with 2:06 remaining as the Wildcats owned the glass 50-27.

Tshiebwe acknowledged several rounds of cheers before sitting down for the final minutes.

WKU pulled to 37-33 early in the second half before Grady scored 11 points during the decisive run that broke open the game. Kentucky made 38 of 68 from the field (56%) and held the ‘Toppers to 33% shooting in the first meeting between the schools since its 2012 NCAA championship run.

BIG PICTURE

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers opened both halves strongly but couldn’t sustain that intensity with late reactions to Kentucky shots off good ball movement. Cold perimeter shooting also hurt as they missed their first eight 3-point attempts and finished 3 of 20 from behind the arc. Sharp exited midway through the second half and did not return.

Kentucky: Even though Sharp blocked seven Wildcats shots by halftime, they were aggressive inside and finished with 44 points in the paint. Toppin’s energy off the bench helped, but shot selection was key as Kentucky worked the ball around Sharp and took mid-range jumpers before he could adjust.

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky visits Southern Mississippi on Dec. 30 in its Conference USA opener.

Kentucky hosts Missouri on Wednesday in its Southeastern Conference opener.

Kentucky Head Coach John Calipari:

Q. Cal, how much when Kellan Grady is shooting like he has the last two weeks just kind of open up things for everybody in your offense?

JOHN CALIPARI: Well, when you — again, we’re not a team — we only took 20 threes. You know, “You should be taking 40 threes.” No, no. You’re trying to win at the highest level. There are games you’re going to take 20, 15, maybe 22. Any time my team has taken 30 threes we’ve lost. Now, maybe it’s the way I coach, I don’t know. But what we did today was we continued to pass to each other. We had one guy that drove some passes that he could have made that led to turnovers that led to (Western Kentucky) getting back in before the half. But the reality is we had 27 assists. That’s how you play basketball and that’s how you create for each other.

Q. You put Oscar (Tshiebwe) back in there. Did you want to let him chase some more? Was he going for 30, and what did you make of just…

JOHN CALIPARI: I got mad because we had some guys, your minutes, and if you’re not going to play you’re out. I’ll put the guys back in. I’m not settling for that. There is a high standard here. Then a minute later I put them back in. But I think you got to hold kids to a standard and hold them accountable, so I took them out and then I put them back in. They wanted me to leave (Tshiebwe) in to go get 30 rebounds and I just didn’t want to do it. I said 28 is enough. Leave them alone.

Q. What did you think of that effort (by Oscar Tshiebwe )? Twenty-eight (rebounds) is the (Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center) record.

JOHN CALIPARI: Well, in the first half — and we told (Tshiebwe), you know, you better shoot it quick on (Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp) because if you try to bounce it and move he’s just seven foot, he doesn’t move. The kid blocked the shot and made it hard. When he was able to catch it and go right to the basket he scored, but in the first half they outrebounded us. (Western Kentucky head coach) Rick (Stansbury) went to that 1-3-1 (defense). It confused us a little bit. We were able to talk about it at halftime. I said at halftime, They’re either going to do one of two things: They’re either going to go man-to-man or they are going to 1-3-1, and they went man-to-man. And so we were trying to run some of your grinded stuff to create opportunities, and the kids did well. How about Kellan Grady ? How about Jacob Toppin ? And it’s not his skill. It’s just energy, you know, getting after it. Now, he had some breakdowns. There were some rebounds he needed to go get. But his energy was terrific. Or speed with Sahvir (Wheeler) and TyTy (Washington Jr.). Kellan flies. I was happy to see Davion (Mintz) make a shot or two. You know, look, we’re a good team. I always say is it your opinion or your hope? We’re a good team. When we pass the ball and play this way, we’re a good team. And so like I said, it’s a great way to go to Christmas, you know, back-to-back two really good games and unbelievable energy. You know, it’s good to go to Christmas. I mean, I told them, you know, how many of you guys — this morning at the shootaround, how many of you guys are ready to go for Christmas? Who was the first person to raise their hand? Me. Me, I’m ready. They all laughed and they said, “We’re all ready.” Well let’s have a great game so we could have a good Christmas. A great game means we’re going to be the best defensive team and play extremely hard, harder than the guy we are playing, and they did it.

Q. Just a few games ago Kellan (Grady) was struggling with his shooting. What you did think made the difference there?

JOHN CALIPARI: You know, he and I went to the gym and I worked with him. I took him out at North Carolina. He passed up on two shots, you’re out. I won’t pass them up again. How many has he passed up to step out of bounds in the corner? Now, the other thing was the reason you’re having to pass up a shot, you’re catching it like it’s H-O-R-S-E game and you’re dropping it before — now he does it. When he’s open wherever he catches it, he shoots it from there. Well now you’re going to get it off.

I’m trying to get Davion (Mintz) to do the same thing, because he drives by jump shots, and now you put yourself in jeopardy. And those turnovers end up being breakouts, so just shoot it. In the second half Davion put the shot at the top of the key. He missed it, but we rebounded it. Kicked it out and Keion (Brooks Jr.) ended up getting the three points. Now, he could have driven it and turned it over and breakout. That’s why I’m saying shoot balls.

Q. The other question I wanted to ask, you had 27 assists (as a team). How does that number play on your mind?

JOHN CALIPARI: Well, we’re trying to get 18 (assists) a game. 20 would be better, but 18. And part of it is you got to make the baskets. So it’s hard to get assists when you go 2-for-19 or you can miss a jump shot or you miss and stick back easy baskets. It’s hard, so you got to make baskets. How about this? You got to make the pass, and the only way we’ll he’ll get open is if you’re not trying to make the play yourself. You’re just giving it up and moving it. We got ball movement. We then drive, and all of a sudden the guys that collapsed on the weak side, we get a good shot on a good pass.

Q. Can you just look at TyTy (Washington Jr.)’s stat sheet and tell me what you see there and is that just kind of the efficient game you expect from him?

JOHN CALIPARI: Yep. That’s who he is. He’s a terrific player. You know what else he is? A good defender. He’s a good rebounder, and he’s comfortable in his own skin.

Q. Is Dontaie (Allen) injured or something else going on there?

JOHN CALIPARI: Yeah, he hurt himself in practice. I went to stick Lance (Ware) in and Lance said, “Coach, I’m not feeling right. You know, I’m not loose or whatever.” I’m fine with it. I mean, because I was going to Lance and said let Daimion (Collins) play.

So that’s what happened. And I asked Dontaie before the game, how are you feeling? “Eh, I’m a little shaky.”

Q. Cal, this is two straight really, really good performances for you guys coming on not necessarily a short week, but short notice on the opponent and having to scramble on who you’re playing. Is there something about that team that when it’s a challenge like this maybe they respond?

JOHN CALIPARI: I’ve got a very, very smart basketball team. And this is crazy, I’ve got some older guys that understand how to be engaged, how to be laser focused. They know because they play. I got some young guys that are still learning, but I got a veteran group.

Q. I wanted to ask about the tornado relief. I think they said 4.6 million (dollars raised), and I wondered what you though when the governor was introduced at halftime. There were boos, audible boos. What do you think of that?

JOHN CALIPARI: Well, because you’re telling me, (Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Jerry Tipton), there may have been six people booing and you’ll say there were boos. I will tell you that I don’t — that doesn’t bother me. It’s all what our government, our state government is doing to help our people. We raised 4.7 million (dollars). I think they gave 100,000 to the game, to the American Red Cross, and so now the whole point is, where are we putting this money? We got to get money in people’s pockets, like money, money, but we’re going to have to do something about housing. It’s got to be long term. How are we rebuilding downtowns?

You know, we went down and, again, we did some shoots, which are immediate stuff. We raised $5 million, so now it becomes a chore of the government, and it’s got to be public, private, there is no question. But today — and let me thank all the fans. I know the fans know it wasn’t our fault that we had to play Western (Kentucky). I’m so happy for Western and Rick (Stansbury) that they were able to join us in this, and then have people see a good game. Like we played well. That’s — we are — it’s not that they didn’t — they beat Louisville by 10; could have been more. They beat Mississippi. They played, whether it was Memphis on the road — this team, his team is good. That’s an NCAA Tournament team. They’ll be in their league championship race and the tournament championship race, and we beat them pretty good. But I will tell you that, you know, all of it from our are governor to our legislature, it’s all hands on deck. How about this? Federal government, FEMA, let’s go. It’s got to happen now. I will go back to Mayfield, Dawson Springs. I talked to the high school coach. He’s bringing up his team to watch us practice. I mean, if they call me to come down, I will be down first thing I can be there. If there is any way any of us, and I know that’s all of our coaches. That’s (Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart ). What Mitch did today to say we’re giving money to this, that’s a big deal, and just appreciate what he’s doing.

Q. You talk a lot about not letting go of the rope over the years. Both these games this week it was looking like it is going to get close at halftime and then your guys turned it into a blowout after that. What does that say about this team’s progression?

JOHN CALIPARI: I think conditioning-wise that the other guys know, Holy cow, these guys don’t stop. Again, free throws. I’m going to say it again: They shot more than us. They did. But I’m telling you, those floaters, and you saw them, the inside out stuff, Oscar (Tshiebwe) next to the basket, the one good thing is we ended up shooting — does that say 56%? I can’t see it. But the game doesn’t stop. Here we come. We are, pressing, we’re running, it doesn’t stop, and that’s the way we want the game. Now, we’re going to be playing teams that are going to try to shorten the game, so I got to figure out ways when they’re trying to throw 15, 20 passes before they play, what are we going to do? How do we say, you’re not playing that way? Well, I’ve coached teams and had to do different things like that, and I got some time over Christmas that I’ll look at some things, if they’re trying to hold it, what are we going to do, how are we going to play? But I’m happy that these guys get to go home for Christmas. And again, I’ll say it: If anybody wants to know about Ohio State and how they play, I watched about five, six hours. If you want to know about Louisville and how they play, I watched about five, six hours of that tape. So you’re right, it was a quick turnaround to play North Carolina and this team. Tells you really sharp, smart players who are engaged and really focused on how we got to do this to win.

UK Student-Athletes

#31, Kellan Grady , Gr. Guard

On the difference in his shooting abilities from this game and earlier this season …

“At Davidson, we were a three-point shooting team, but there were some shots where we would rather use the shot clock. I realized quickly in the first half against Carolina that if I’m open, regardless of whether it’s 26 on the shot clock or six on the shot clock, I’m supposed to shoot it. So that was really all I needed to hear. I guess I kind of should have known that already, but it’s great to have a coach that believes in you and wants you to shoot.”

On Oscars Tshiebwe’s rebound record …

“It’s hard to put into words frankly, and that’s the honest truth. CJ [Fredrick] and I were sitting on the bench towards the end of the game and we were just both like, I’ve just never seen anything like this. I realized that he was getting most of the rebounds. Apparently, he out-rebounded Western, just himself. He out-rebounded the whole team. They only had 27 rebounds. But it’s incredible. I mean, just his will and his motor, and his effort and his heart. It just becomes contagious. When you see how hard Oscar plays, we end up playing that hard. And he was plus-35 today. So, he gives us 28 rebounds and he’s 35 points better on the court. We’ll take that.”

On the difference in energy the last few games …

“I think we’ve had an added chip on our shoulder. I think the Notre Dame game, I think when the season’s over and we look back at that game, we’ll be filled with gratitude. We didn’t play great. They played well enough to win. And we did some things, and it exposed some things that we just need to work on, and some of our weaknesses. We have responded and it’s frankly been a maturation process for us. I’m really proud to be a part of this team and to see the way we’ve responded. The biggest thing is the ball is flying around the court and we’re playing really fast. I think we had 27 assists today. That’s just incredible. I’m not sure the exact number against Carolina, but the ball was moving. As evidenced by today and against Carolina, it just leads to great shots and a lot of fun. You can see the joy that we’re playing with. So, a combination of all those factors have led to our success the last two games.”

#34, Oscar Tshiebwe , Jr., Forward

On setting the rebound record …

“First of all, that’s crazy. It is crazy. For me, when I go out there, I just go to fight. When I stop fighting is when the time is up. The game is over. That’s when I stop fighting. It’s about fighting. When I came here, I told everybody, I told the coach: I don’t care about points. I am going to get my points, but I just want to go out and grab every rebound and fight to get the rebound. When I get 20 rebounds, I give more positions. It might seem that it is helping us to win again. That’s one thing I did the best today, and we got a victory. For me, it’s all about victory. That’s what I am there for.”

On the locker room celebration with his teammates …

“That was amazing. Something like that has never happened in my life. It was amazing to see my teammates celebrate and pour water on me like that. They called me ‘The Machine.’ I think you can call me a peaceful little guy. I don’t think I qualify as a machine yet. Coach Cal let me go for those three. Then if I go out with 30, maybe you can call me the machine. But right now, probably call me a beast. Got it?”

On the reason for being a successful rebounder …

“I am not the tallest guy, but I have big heart. When you need something, it does not matter how big you are. My god said everything is possible. He did not say for certain people, he said to everybody. When you go for it, you’re going to get it. If you don’t go for it, they’re not going to bring it to you. For me, I just go for it and fight for it. That’s what I do: Fight. When you go to fight, you are waiting, and you always turn, you’re going to come out with something good. But when you stop fighting, that’s where you cannot get what you’re looking for. I never stop fighting. I am always fighting until the time is up. And I am so blessed. God has been so good to me because I run better, and I move better. And I have morals. I give thanks to God for about every single day in my life for everything that God has blessed me with. So, I will keep doing the best I can to glorify his name and to thank him for everything. And I got to do the things I got to do to help this team.

WKU Student-Athletes

#55, Cameron Justice, Gr., Guard

On not having Jaylen Butz and Isaiah Cozart able to play …

“It was definitely big. Isaiah’s experience and ability to rebound, we missed, and having JB and Isaiah would’ve been big.”

On UK’s defense …

“I think that they just pressed up into us a little bit and got us out of our flow. They really disrupted our offense a little bit the first half. It didn’t help that we weren’t knocking down shots that I thought were pretty good looks, so that impacted the game a little bit as well.”

On UK’s assists …

“One thing they were really good at was getting the ball out after misses and makes and pushing people up the floor. They were resilient in getting the ball to the paint. I didn’t even know that until you said that. They got the ball where they wanted to and made the pass to the open player.”

#4, Josh Anderson, Gr., Guard

On if Oscar Tshiebwe surprises him …

“He’s a big, strong dude. He’s a big boy. He knows how to get his body in position.”

On the score being as close as four points …

“I think that it was big that we brought the game to within four points. As far as UK, I think that they were prepared for a moment like that. For us going forward, when we’re in a battle like this, we just have to come together. But we had a nice run and got it down to four. For a moment like that we just have to push through and get the lead.”

On not having some key players …

“That was definitely big. I feel like JB [Jaylen Butz] would have helped us a lot just with his experience and ability to rebound. Of course, this is Darrius [Miles]’s first-ever time playing in college, so I feel like having JB and Isaiah [Cozart] would have been big.”

Team Records, Series Notes, Etc.

Kentucky improved to 9-2 this season with the win over Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers fell to 8-5 on the season.

In the first meeting since the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament – which culminated in the Wildcats’ eighth national championship – UK increased its series lead vs. WKU to 5-2. UK has now won two in a row vs. the Hilltoppers. UK is now 2-1 vs. Western Kentucky in games played in Lexington, Kentucky. WKU won the previous meeting in Rupp Arena, 64-52, in the 2001-02 season opener. The 35-point margin of victory was the most for either team in the history of the series. The previous high margin was 24 points in WKU’s 107-83 win in the 1971 NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are now 8-0 at Rupp Arena this season and have a nine-game home winning streak dating back to last season.

The game was scheduled on Monday after UK’s previously scheduled Wednesday opponent, Louisville, had to postpone due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program. Uniting with Western Kentucky University, UK announced during the game that $100,000 of the proceeds from the game would go towards the “Kentucky United” relief funds to provide immediate relief for the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky on Dec. 10 and 11. Combining the partial proceeds from the game with the “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon last week, UK Athletics has now raised $4,622,057 for immediate aid in Western Kentucky. For those who would like to join the Kentucky United relief efforts, the online portal at redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/ will remain open through the end of December. Checks can also be mailed to American Red Cross, Attn: Kentucky Tornadoes, 1450 Newtown Pike Lexington, KY 40511.



A season-high 20,221 fans were announced at Rupp Arena.

Next up: After a four-day break for the holidays, Kentucky will return to Lexington on Sunday evening to begin preparation for conference play. The Wildcats, winners of 49 Southeastern Conference regular-season championships and six under Calipari, will host Missouri next Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena. That game will be televised by SEC Network.

Team Notes

Kentucky limited Western Kentucky to 60 points. UK is 195-9 under Calipari when holding the opponent to 63 points or fewer, including 7-0 this season.

The Wildcats led by as many as 35 points. UK is 295-12 in the John Calipari era when leading by at least 10 points at any time in the contest.

era when leading by at least 10 points at any time in the contest. Kentucky scored 95 points in consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 29, 2016, and Jan. 3 and 7, 2017, when the Wildcats scored at least 95 against Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas, respectively. UK has scored 58 points in the second half in consecutive games, also doing so Saturday vs. North Carolina.

The Wildcats made 38 of 68 shots (55.9%), the fifth time this season they have shot 50% or better and the second consecutive game. They are 5-0 this season when making 50% or better from the floor and 9-0 when outshooting their opponent.

With Kellan Grady making 6 of 9 from long range, UK was 9 of 20 from 3. Nine treys are the second most this season for the Wildcats (12 vs. Robert Morris). UK is 17 of 35 from 3 over the last two games after shooting 2 for 19 at Notre Dame.

making 6 of 9 from long range, UK was 9 of 20 from 3. Of Kentucky’s 38 field goals, 27 were assisted. It was the Wildcats’ second straight game with at least 20 assists and the fourth overall. The 27 assists are the fifth most in the Calipari era and most since recording 33 vs. Arizona State on Nov. 28, 2016.

Led by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 28 rebounds, UK outrebounded WKU 50-27. The nation’s No. 1 rebounding margin team has outrebounded their opponent by at least plus-14 in all nine wins this season.

28 rebounds, UK outrebounded WKU 50-27. The nation’s No. 1 rebounding margin team has outrebounded their opponent by at least plus-14 in all nine wins this season. With Grady and TyTy Washington Jr. each reaching the 20-point barrier, there has been a different player to reach the 20-point mark over the last three games (Washington and Grady tonight, Wheeler vs. North Carolina and Tshiebwe at North Carolina).

Player Notes

Oscar Tshiebwe set a Rupp Arena record with 28 rebounds, breaking the previous mark of 21 set by Shaquille O’Neal (Feb. 15, 1990). It tied for the sixth-most rebounds in UK history and the most in more than 45 years, when Mike Phillips corralled 28 caroms in an overtime game vs. Tennessee on Jan. 10, 1976. It is the most for a Wildcat in a regulation-length game in more than 52 years, when Dan Issel grabbed 29 rebounds vs. LSU on February 22, 1969. According to STATS, his 28 rebounds are the most in Division I college basketball since Kendall Gray from Delaware State recorded 30 at Coppin State on March 5, 2015. It is tied for the fourth-most rebounds in Division I college basketball dating back to the 1996-97 season. It was his third 20-rebound game of the season. Of Tshiebwe’s 28 rebounds, 23 were on the defensive end. Adding 14 points, Tshiebwe notched his ninth double-double of 2021-22 and is one behind the national lead. The nation’s leading rebounder has grabbed double-figure boards in all but one game this season.

set a Rupp Arena record with 28 rebounds, breaking the previous mark of 21 set by Shaquille O’Neal (Feb. 15, 1990). Kellan Grady enjoyed his best game as a Wildcat with a season-high 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He made of 6 of 9 on 3-pointers and has made 11 of 16 from long range over the last two games. The six treys was a season high. It was his 100th career double-figure scoring game. It was also Grady’s 45th career game with 20 or more points.

enjoyed his best game as a Wildcat with a season-high 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting. After two games below double-figure scoring, TyTy Washington Jr. scored a season-best 20 points for the third time this season. He shot 9 of 13 from the field and also distributed a season-high six assists.

scored a season-best 20 points for the third time this season. Playing a season-high 24 minutes, Jacob Toppin played his best game of the season with a season-high 12 points to go along with three rebounds and a career-high six assists.

played his best game of the season with a season-high 12 points to go along with three rebounds and a career-high six assists. Sahvir Wheeler , who continues to lead the nation in assists (7.7 per game entering Wednesday), dished out another eight vs. Western Kentucky. It was his ninth game this season with at least six assists.

who continues to lead the nation in assists (7.7 per game entering Wednesday), dished out another eight vs. Western Kentucky.

Coach Calipari

John Calipari is now 348-95 at UK.

is now 348-95 at UK. Calipari now has a 793-235 all-time on-court record.

UK improved to 284-56 under Calipari in games vs. unranked Associated Press competition.

Calipari moved to 3-0 in all-time meetings vs. Western Kentucky.

UK is now 21-3 vs. in-state foes under Calipari.

The Wildcats are 196-17 in Rupp Arena under Calipari’s watch.

In the First Half

Kentucky started Sahvir Wheeler , TyTy Washington Jr. , Kellan Grady , Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe for the 10th time this season and the fifth game in a row. UK is now 9-2 with that starting lineup.

and for the 10th time this season and the fifth game in a row. UK is now 9-2 with that starting lineup. Tshiebwe, UK’s leading scorer this season, won the opening tip vs. the 7-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp. After Brooks was blocked on the first possession, Tshiebwe scored the game’s first points on the next possession.

Jacob Toppin was the Wildcats’ first sub at the 16:36 mark after Brooks picked up two early fouls.

was the Wildcats’ first sub at the 16:36 mark after Brooks picked up two early fouls. UK had to adjust early in the game to Sharp, the nation’s tallest player and the country’s leading shot blocker. Sharp had three swats in the first four minutes.

Kentucky staked to an early 22-9 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers from Washington with 10:20 left in the half. The Wildcats used a 7-0 run to increase the score from 13-7 to 20-7.

UK stretched its lead in the first half to as much as 35-19 with 4:37 left in the half riding the red-hot Grady, who sunk consecutive 3-pointers to get the lead to 16 points.

Western Kentucky answered the 16-point deficit with a 7-0 run and outscored Kentucky 9-2 over the final 3:57 of the half for a 37-28 UK advantage at halftime.

Grady played one of his best halves of the season with 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting, all from the 3-point life. He also sank three free throws.

Washington scored nine points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting with three assists.

Tshiebwe nearly had a double-double by halftime with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Probing Western Kentucky’s zone, Toppin had four assists in the first half, surpassing his career high by halftime.

Sharp kept WKU in the game with eight points, seven blocks and six rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

In the Second Half