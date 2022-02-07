Opening weekend for new play at Woodford Theatre

Woodford Theatre premiered the play 'The Mousetrap' by Agatha Christie.

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Woodford Theatre is celebrating opening weekend of the play ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. The Woodford Theatre says ‘The Mousetrap’ is a ‘who dun it’ murder mystery with a twist ending.

The show will run the next two weekends with the last show being February 20th. The Woodford Theatre says it’s nice to see people in the theater again after being closed through the pandemic.

“We’re really lucky to be in Woodford County, this community has really embraced this theater,” says executive director Alex Maddox. “Even during the pandemic, when we were shut down, we still had tremendous support from the community to make sure that we were able to keep the doors open at some point and open safely. So, it just means everything.”

To purchase tickets for ‘The Mousetrap’, you can order on the Woodford Theatre website HERE or call the box office at (859)873-0648.