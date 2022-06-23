One person killed, three injured in Laurel County crash on Wednesday

The crash happened off KY 1394 just before 4 p.m. Wednesday

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of an SUV traveling west on KY 1394 lost control and left the road, crashed through a fence, went down an embankment, and then rolled and flipped into a second fence.

The sheriff’s office says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, three other people were taken to UK medical center – one with serious life-threatening injuries, two with serious injuries. One person was uninjured.

According to the sheriff’s office, several other agencies assisted at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin.