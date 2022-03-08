One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Lexington

Crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Man O'War Blvd at Polo Club Blvd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Lexington that impacted traffic.

According to Lexington police, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Man O’War Boulevard at Polo Club Boulevard. Police say the driver of a vehicle turned in front of the other vehicle during a flashing yellow signal.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. All lanes have since reopened and the scene cleared.