One person in custody for suspected DUI after overnight crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say one person is in custody after a car driving the wrong way down Man O’ War Boulevard sent one person to the hospital early Friday morning.

According to police, the accident happened around 12:30 AM at the intersection of Man O’ War and Buckhorn Drive.

One person was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of the car that was traveling the wrong is now in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The road has since been cleared.