One person hit by car in Lexington

Lexington Police say it happened around 10PM Thursday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say someone was seriously hurt after being hit by a car near Rupp Arena last night.

Officers told ABC 36 they responded to the corner of West High and Oliver Lewis way a little bit after 10 PM, where they say a biker was hit by a car.

The victim was taken to UK Hospital with what police are calling serious injuries.

The Fayette County Reconstructive Unit was out on the scene for several hours overnight.

All roads are now clear.