One person dead after house fire in Pulaski County

Cause of the fire under investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead after a devastating house fire in Pulaski County. According to Woodstock Fire Department, the fire happened overnight at a home off Liberty Road near Highway 70.

Emergency crews from Woodstock, along with Rockcastle and Eubank each assisted in helping to put out the fire.

The person who died has not yet been identified. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.