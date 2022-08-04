One person arrested after accident with Lexington Police cruiser

Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person has been arrested after getting into an accident with a Lexington Police cruiser overnight.

Lexington Police say it happened around 1:30 Thursday morning. A car struck an on-duty police cruiser at the intersection of South Broadway and West Vine downtown.

According to investigators, there were no passengers in either vehicle and no major injuries were reported. However, the driver of the car was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The roads have now been cleared.