One man injured in Saturday morning shooting

Source: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Winchester Road.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road.

When they arrived, the found a man suffering from a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Lexington Police Department or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.