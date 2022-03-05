One man dead, 3 men in custody after downtown shooting in Lexington

Police say 23-year-old Juan Linares has been arrested and charged with murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead and 3 men are in custody after a shooting in downtown Lexington Saturday morning.

According to Lexington police, officers responded the 300 block of West Short Street at the Victorian Square Parking lot for a call of shots fired close to 3 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds…one who police say was in his 30s.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene…the other man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim who died has not yet been released.

Police say 3 people have been charged in the murder and assault.

Police say 23-year-old Juan Linares has been arrested and charged with murder.

25-year-old Humberto Saucedo-salgado has been charged with assault.

And 28-year-old Oziel Saucedo-salgado has also been charged with assault.

All 3 are currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.