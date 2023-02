One hospitalized after house fire on Tisdale Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person was hospitalized after a fire on Tisdale Drive in Lexington Wednesday night.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Tisdale Drive around 7 p.m. where they saw smoke and flames coming from the basement. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.