One dies in house fire near downtown, UK campus

Investigators remain on scene searching for cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead in an early-morning house fire in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Department and Coroner Gary Ginn, the person died in a fire in a triplex at 322 Clay Ave. near the University of Kentucky campus between Euclid Avenue and East High Street. The fire was reported at 3:40 a.m. and shut down traffic in part of the area while crews battled the blaze.

When firefighters arrived, they found what they called “heavy fire conditions.” It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews extended handlines into the building to extinguish the fire. The structure sustained significant fire damage, according to the fire department.

Initially firefighters didn’t find any victims but a more detailed search found a victim under the floor, which had collapsed because of the heat, firefighters said this morning.

The home was divided into three apartments, but officials said only one was rented.

Inspectors remain on the scene Wednesday morning to begin an origin and cause investigation.