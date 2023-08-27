One dead, five others injured after Louisville lounge shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- One person is dead and at least five others are hurt after a shooting in downtown Louisville early Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police say the shooting happened at the Southern Restaurant and Lounge near Third and Market streets around 3 a.m.

LMPD says when officers arrived, they found one man who’d been shot. He died at the scene. Five others were taken to the hospital. One adult man is said to be in critical condition. Three adult women and another adult man have what police say are non-life threatening injuries. So far- police have no suspects.

One other person was injured, but police say they believe that was due to a fall during the shooting.

“The biggest concern for investigators is collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses and getting as much evidence as possible to conduct a thorough investigation,” says Maj. Shannon Lauder of LMPD.

The department’s homicide unit is handling the investigation.

Those with information are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.