One dead after single car crash in Lexington Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead after a car crash in Lexington Sunday morning.

Lexington police say officers responded to reports of a single car crash at the intersection of Georgetown Road and Berea Road around 6:10 A.M.

Police say when officers arrived they found the car off the roadway…and found the driver was dead.

Police say the collision reconstruction unit did respond to the scene.

Right now the crash is still under investigation.