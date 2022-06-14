On World Blood Donor Day, Kentucky Blood Center reports need for donors

A Summer Getaway Giveaway blood donation promotion is underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s World Blood Donor Day and the Kentucky Blood Center continues to encourage people to donate to help with an ongoing shortage. There’s a special incentive for donors right now as well.

A Summer Getaway Giveaway is underway. If you donate blood now through Sept. 10, you’ll be entered to win a 2022 Toyota Rav 4. If you donate by July 4, you’ll also be entered to win an all expenses paid trip to Jamaica. You can read more about the promotion HERE.

The Kentucky Blood Center says supply has been so limited, the center has had to go out of state for blood at times.

“Blood is something we cannot manufacture with all the improvements of medical science, it’s the one thing that we rely on people to have blood and have blood on the shelves,” said Eric Lindsey, with the Kentucky Blood Center. “And really, for the last year and a half and when we say we are operating on a low blood supply, what that really means is that we’ve only got a day supply sometimes even less.”

The Kentucky Blood Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can find a center nearest you by clicking HERE.