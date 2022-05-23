Kentucky Blood Center kicks off summer blood drive

Donate blood to be entered to win unique giveaways

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) has kicked off a summer blood drive with a chance to win some unique giveaways.

Battling a continuing low blood supply that has plagued blood centers across the nation, KBC is providing donors more reason than ever to donate this summer with its “Summer Getaway Giveaway” promotion.

According to KBC, if you donate blood May 23–July 4 you can be entered to win an all inclusive Jamaican vacation. Donors who give between May 23–Sept. 10 will also be entered to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4.

Donors must be 18 years or older at the time of registration to be entered. According to KBC, appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To find a blood center or mobile drive nearest you, make an appointment by calling 800-775-2522 or you click HERE.

For more information about the giveaway, click HERE.

Full contest rules for the Jamaican vacation are available here, and rules for the Toyota RAV4 can be found here.

According to KBC, the winner of the all-inclusive Jamaica getaway will have 12 months to redeem the vacation after the package has been awarded (subject to blackout dates). The Excellence Oyster Bay, a Victoria-style paradise, is located on a private peninsula in Montego Bay and is surrounded by stunning turquoise waters and mangrove lagoons. A family-friendly option is also available at an alternate resort for the prize winner.

The Toyota RAV4 features a blizzard pearl white exterior with a Nutmeg SofTex interior. The 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, front-wheel drive car is equipped with a limited-grade advanced technology package, a limited-grade weather package and a panoramic glass roof.