Old National Bank relocating from current downtown Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Old National Bank is relocating its downtown Louisville location from Preston Point to 400 West Market Street, the company announced over a month after a mass shooting claimed five lives and injured eight others.

The new location has a tentative opening date of Monday, June 26.

“We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event on April 10th,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan. “Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location.”

The banking center will be located on the first floor of the historic, 34-story building in a space previously occupied by Stock Yards Bank & Trust.

Old National Bank says it has donated more than $1 million in response to the mass shooting. Over half of those funds will provide additional care and support for those impacted, while the remaining funds — about $400,000 — went to Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which is supporting Officer Nickolas Wilt, the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center and the American Red Cross.

Josh Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer and Jim Tutt lost their lives in the April 10 mass shooting.