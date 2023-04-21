Old National Bank gunman left ‘two extensive notes’ revealing part of his motivation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Authorities have not yet released a motive for the Old National Bank mass shooting in Louisville, but sources say the shooter left two “extensive notes” revealing part of his motivation.

The notes, left in his home and on his person, indicated that he wanted to show how easy it was for a mentally ill person to buy a gun.

No other parts of the note have been released.

The gunman purchased an AR-15 on April 4. The shooting was on April 10, where he killed five of his co-workers and injured eight more people within a minute before police shot and killed him.

His family says he struggled with depression but that they didn’t see signs he was capable of deadly violence. They say his brain will be examined for signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE.

Under Kentucky law, in order to buy a gun, the shooter only needed to fill out a form for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and undergo an FBI records check.