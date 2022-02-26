Officials still working to clear rock slide in Prestonsburg
The closure is at Kassidy drive in Prestonsburg.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Prestonsburg Police say they are still working to clear a rock slide that happened at 7:54 Friday morning.
Prestonsburg Police are currently on the scene of a major rock slide on the Prestonsburg side of StoneCrest Mountain. The roadway, Route 3024 –Kassidy Drive– is closed until further notice.
A Facebook post from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office recommends drivers use Route 302, the back side of the mountain around Dewey Lake, as an alternate way to access StoneCrest.
According to Prestonsburg Police, Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton was the first to report the rock slide.