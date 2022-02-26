Officials still working to clear rock slide in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Prestonsburg Police say they are still working to clear a rock slide that happened at 7:54 Friday morning.

Prestonsburg Police are currently on the scene of a major rock slide on the Prestonsburg side of StoneCrest Mountain. The roadway, Route 3024 –Kassidy Drive– is closed until further notice.

A Facebook post from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office recommends drivers use Route 302, the back side of the mountain around Dewey Lake, as an alternate way to access StoneCrest.