Officials believe pepper spray was source of Tates Creek Middle School evacuation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

1/19/23, 11:57 a.m.

Officials believe the source of the “unknown odor” that evacuated the middle school is pepper spray, Deffendall said in an update to ABC 36.

One student had difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital for treatment, and “a few” staff members reported throat irritation. Emergency officials are still on the scene investigating.

“The levels of the irritant are decreasing quickly and we plan to return to the building and resume instruction within the hour,” Deffendall added.

1/19/23, 11:23 a.m.

Tates Creek Middle School students and staff were evacuated Thursday afternoon for an “unknown odor.”

According to Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall, Tates Creek Middle School students and staff were relocated to the Tates Creek High School at 10:30 a.m. for the time being.

Here’s the text that was sent out to families:

“Tates Creek Middle students and staff have been evacuated and relocated to Tates Creek High due to an unknown odor. Everyone is safe.

At this time, we ask that you do not come to the Tates Creek campus as safety officials are trying to clear the building. Everyone is safe.

All TCMS students are safe and waiting at TCHS until the middle school building is cleared by safety officials. Lunch will be provided to students in the gym.”

No other information was immediately available.

ABC 36 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more. Stick with us for updates.