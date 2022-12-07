Official art for 149th Kentucky Derby released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The official art for the 149th Kentucky Derby is released!

The artist, Romero Britto, uses a bold, vibrant aesthetic to “evoke a sense of fun and happiness in each of his pieces.” This specific piece features three horses running in Churchill Downs set in his vibrant style.

“I’m honored to partner with Churchill Downs to unveil the official art of this year’s Kentucky Derby and celebrate this spectacular occasion,” said Britto.

The art will be featured on the 2023 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks’ official racing programs and merchandise.

Only 1,000 limited-edition prints will be available to purchase. Click here to buy one.

The derby returns on May 6, 2023.