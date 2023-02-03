Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36.

According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.

The classroom where the pepper spray was sprayed will remain closed and the teacher’s classes were relocated, the email said.

The email noted that the students involved will face “appropriate disciplinary consequences” but didn’t detail what those were.

Two weeks ago, a separate pepper spray incident at Tates Creek Middle School evacuated the building and forced students and staff to relocate to the high school.